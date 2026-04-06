Watch: Kid Drops F-Bomb Live on CNN When Asked About Artemis II Launch

A child has gone viral for his blunt, uncensored response about the Artemis II launch.

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During the coverage, a CNN reporter asked the child, “Why do you want to be here? Why do you love space? Why do you love being a part of history?”

The child then replied, “We’re going back to the fricking moon. That’s why!”

Meanwhile, another child, wearing a NASA astronaut costume, went viral for his reaction to the space shuttle launch.

When asked about their reaction to the launch, the child stated that he was “obsessed with space.”

“I will see the rocket launch into space, because I’m so obsessed with space,” the child said. “So I’ll see the rocket launch from ground to sky, so it’s totally exciting.”

Artemis II launched on Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center. The crew consists of NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. The shuttle is expected to travel around the moon and back.

The 10-day mission is the second flight of the Space Launch System (SLS) and the first crewed mission of the Orion spacecraft. It is also the first crewed mission beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Social Media Reacts to the Viral Moment

Among those who responded to the social media trending moment was NASA Administrator Jarred Isaacman.

He declared on X that the child was “definitely getting a bag of NASA gear.”

Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy, also responded to the video by stating, “I like this kid.”

Scott Kupor, the director of the United States Office of Personnel Management, advised NASA’s communications department to hire the child.

Five for Fighting’s John Ondrasik also wrote in response to the video, “The next generation is in good hands.”

Another person wrote, “Perfectly said. That kid nailed it. Raw excitement for Artemis II as America returns to the frickin’ Moon. Pure American spirit shining through ahead of this historic launch. History in the making!”