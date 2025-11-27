Watch Jack White and Eminem’s Epic Thanksgiving NFL Halftime Performance

The internet has been blowing up with clips of Jack White’s halftime show at the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game on Thursday — mainly because of the Eminem cameo.

Videos by Suggest

Luckily, the NFL realized how much people wanted to watch the performance. The league just uploaded the Thanksgiving halftime show in full to YouTube. It features White performing “That’s How I’m Feeling,” “Hello Operator,” “‘Till I Collapse” (with Eminem) and “Seven Nation Army.”

You can officially watch the full epic 7-minute performance in high quality at this link. Continue on to watch a clip of the performance and read YouTube viewers’ reactions.

“Jack White and Eminem collab was super refreshing to see, very fun and cool stuff. Definitely better than a good handful of Superbowl halftime shows.”

“Whoever’s idea it was to mix ‘Til I Collapse’ with ‘Hello Operator… Good work!”

“Detroit boys showing out! Killer performance!”

“The crowd chant in this performance is out of this world. Way better than the modern [Super Bowl halftime] shows.”

As of press time, Packers vs. Lions is currently airing on Fox. Green Bay leads in the 4th quarter, 31-21.