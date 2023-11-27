Watch Ivanka Trump Face Plant While Surfing A Wave Simulator

Surf’s up! Or down, if you’re Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka Trump wiped out while riding on a surfing simulator over Thanksgiving weekend.

The daughter of former President Donald Trump fell off the surfboard in a purple swimsuit, later posting the event to Instagram for her fans to view, as reported by Page Six.

In a carousel post, Ivanka uploaded two pictures and one video. The first snap shows the former first daughter smiling while riding on the surfboard. She placed her arms out for balance, simultaneously showing off her fit figure.

In the second photo in Ivanka’s post, she is pictured falling off the surfboard and face-planting into the water.

In the video Ivanka included in the post, she is seen effortlessly riding the surfboard during a second attempt—with the help of a wave simulator employee, of course.

Ivanka captioned the humorous post, “Swipe ➡️ 😅😂,” encouraging her followers to view her hilarious wipeout.

“We want the actual video of you crashing 😂” one Instagram user replied.

Another fan replied, “I love your bathing suit ♥️ at least you went down in style! You had your toes pointed too! Good for you!”

“Wow! 👏👏 It’s WAY harder than it looks, great job!” a third added.

“Very impressed!!” another one of the former first daughter’s followers gushed.

Ivanka’s Holiday Weekend With The Family

Ivanka Trump didn’t only learn to surf over Thanksgiving weekend—she also spent some quality time with her family.

Ivanka took to Instagram to post a snap with her three children while on a night swim. Ivanka shares three children, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore, with Jared Kushner.

She captioned the post, “Night swim with these turkeys ! Happy Thanksgiving 🍁🍂🦃”

“Happy Thanksgiving, Queen!!!!!” one of Ivanka’s followers commented.

Here’s to Ivanka’s not-so-fancy-footwork making her follower’s Thanksgiving much better.