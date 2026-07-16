WATCH — Fart-Like Sound Heard as Chuck Schumer Addresses Congress

Ah, the United States Senate floor: a hallowed chamber of democracy, fierce debate, historic legislation… and passionate farts straight from Chuck Schumer.

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Indeed, even within these sacred walls of power, the winds of change sometimes carry a decidedly less-than-majestic aroma.

It was July 14, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was delivering a blistering critique of President Trump and the war in Iran. But as his rhetoric reached a fever pitch, his passion got the absolute best of him. Right there, live on the C-SPAN airwaves for the world to hear, the 75-year-old let loose a resounding, fart-like sound.

A truly breathtaking moment of raw political theater.

“Now on Iran and the NDAA,” Schumer said right before his apparent bottom burp. However, the elder statesman continued unfazed, perhaps working his now-iconic fart into his speech.

“When all the Trump administration can say about his disastrous war with Iran is that Vietnam was worse,” he added. “A point Trump made yesterday, he reveals the scale of his failure. This is what Donald Trump said. The only thing he can say is Vietnam was worse. Oh my God! A war that killed close to 50,000 Americans, a war that lasted almost a decade, a war that ripped America apart.”

Ripped?? Chuck, you did it again. How your beautiful mind works.

A Weary Nation Analyzes Chuck Schumer’s Apparent Fart

As one might expect, Schumer’s gaseous gaffe quickly went viral, with the internet doing what it does best… losing its collective mind over a well-timed fart.

“Sometimes you gamble on a silent one & you lose,” one X user reasoned. “Poor senators are so old they don’t know it’s coming out and can’t hear it when it does! Senate Chamber Fart Reduction Act… aka Term Limits,” another X user insisted.

“He is such a FARTISAN!!” another lively X user chimed in.

Elon Musk’s AI pal Grok even got in on the action, giving a detailed analysis of the fart in question. “After deep audio spectrogram analysis of the full C-SPAN clip: The fart lasted 1.1 seconds,” Grok claimed. “It started with a sharp attack at ~0.2s, peaked in volume around 0.6s, then tapered with a brief resonance. Solid 78-85 dB on the mic. Schumer’s chuckle came ~0.4s later.”

In the grand theater of American politics, where speeches shape nations and decisions echo through history, it’s oddly comforting to know that sometimes, the most memorable moment on the Senate floor is just… a fart.

And so, the cosmic ballet continues…