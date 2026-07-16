Heavy Metal Star Dead at 62: Bandmates Confirm Mike Browning’s Death

Mike Browning, the drummer and singer who co-founded trailblazing death metal bands Morbid Angel and Nocturnus, has passed away.

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“R.I.P Mike,” Morbid Angel wrote on Instagram on July 13 alongside a throwback snapshot of Browning. “Thanks for helping making [sic] all this happen. Our condolences to his family & especially his daughter.”

Browning’s passing was confirmed by Profound Lore, the record label of his most recent band, Nocturnus AD. “RIP death metal legend/sci-fi death metal godfather Mike Browning of Nocturnus/Nocturnus AD. Journey beyond the gateway to the outer void!” the label wrote.

No cause of death was released.

According to Decibel, Browning co-founded Morbid Angel with Trey Azagthoth in the early 1980s, following early projects Ice and Heretic. After a brief stint with the Tampa-based band Incubus, he formed the sci-fi death metal group Nocturnus. Their 1990 debut, The Key, remains a benchmark for the genre. Browning recorded drums for just one more Nocturnus album, 1992’s Thresholds, before parting ways with the band later that year.

Over the next two decades, Browning performed with several other Tampa metal bands before forming Nocturnus AD in 2013. As a spiritual successor to Nocturnus’ The Key era, the group released two acclaimed albums through Profound Lore Records (Paradox and Unicursal), as well as a single via the Decibel Flexi Series in 2024.

The comments section on Morbid Angel’s post announcing the sad news was filled with comments from mourning fans.

“RIP to a game changer,” one top comment read. “Shocking News. Rest in peace, Mike,” another fan wrote.

Browning’s daughter, Bela, also joined the comments section.

“Thank you for your well wishes and everyone who supported his career. He was an amazing person and an even better father,” she wrote.

Browning was 62.