professional-poker-player-claims-he-was-robbed-of-all-his-winnings-in-terrifying-incident

Professional poker player Jared Griener is recovering after he was robbed of all his recent winnings during a terrifying incident.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on X earlier this week, Griener detailed the incident that occurred at his home.

“Last after busting the closer I collected payouts from the summer and drove back to my Airbnb. When I walked In the front door two men were there waiting, immediately tackled me to the ground and tied me up and took my backpack with my entire roll in it. What the f—!!!”

Griener then stated, “I’ve been here with the cops for hours they are doing a whole f—ing csi investigation.”

“Literally all my $ gone man omg im so f—ed. I’m glad im okay at least holy f—ing s–t.”

Griener gave an update the following day, thanking his friends and colleagues who had reached out to him and privately showed him support.

“It means a lot,” he wrote. “Apart from the loss of my $, I am so traumatized and hurt rn. But what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I’ll be back, you can fkn count on it!”

Griener Shared More Details About the Incident

Griener also gave a more in-depth description of the robbery

“Once they had me subdued, they immediately began asking me over and over where my backpack was and threatened to kill me if I didn’t tell them,” he explained. “I had left my backpack in the car because I was going to open the garage and pull my car in before bringing it inside the house.”

He then shared, “I feared for my life and therefore told them it was in my car and begged them to take whatever they wanted and leave and to please let me live.”

Griener noted that the robbers moved him into the living room of the house, where they hog-tied him with duct tape. “They taped my wrists behind my back, he realled. “Taped my ankles together and then attached them to my wrist.”

“They took some dishes from the kitchen on my back and said they were going to search the rest of the house, and they would hear me if I moved.”

The professional poker player didn’t attempt to free himself until he was sure that the robber had left. “It took me about 10 minutes to slip my shoes off, break up some of the tape, and get to my feet,” he noted. “I then sprinted out of the house and ran across the street to alert the neighbors to call 911.”