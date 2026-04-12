Top 10 Netflix Movies Today

Netflix’s weekend top 10 has a big new original, loads of licensed theatrical releases and, of course, Kpop Demon Hunters.

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You’ll find some 2025 releases like Anaconda, but also some throwbacks, including a Dreamworks staple and a Bruce Willis classic.

Below you’ll find Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (April 12, 2026). Details and promotional trailers/teasers of each film are included.

10. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

9. Madagascar

Official Synopsis: “When four pampered animals from New York’s Central Park Zoo accidentally find themselves shipwrecked on the exotic island of Madagascar, they discover it really IS a jungle out there! “

8. The Fifth Element

Official Synopsis: “A 23rd-century New York taxi driver picks up a humanoid alien who may hold the key to saving the world from an all-powerful extraterrestrial force.”

7. Black and Blue

Official Synopsis: “…a fast-paced action thriller about a rookie cop (Naomie Harris) who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. After realizing that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Tyrese Gibson) as she tries to escape both the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage.”

6. The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson

Official Synopsis: “An intimate, arresting portrait of cyclist Moriah Wilson—raised by a fierce, loving family—whose singular drive becomes her superpower, carrying her to athletic brilliance and, devastatingly, toward a life cut short by murder. The search for her killer made national headlines in May 2022, as did the trial that followed. This film goes beyond the headlines to explore the impact of this devastating crime on those who knew and loved Mo: her family, friends, and colleagues. What emerges is a powerful, deeply human story about loss, love, and the ways that grief can reshape lives, while also revealing moments of resilience and transformation — even in the darkest of times.”

5. Anaconda (2025)

Official Synopsis: “THIS IS NOT A REBOOT. It is an entirely original comedy, inspired by the cinematic ‘classic’ Anaconda, that features Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd), who have been best friends since they were kids and always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie. When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation. The movie they’re dying to make? It might just get them killed…”

4. IF

Official Synopsis: “Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, and John Krasinski, IF is a heartwarming and hilarious tale about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends, known as IFs. She embarks on a magical journey to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids, before they disappear. An adventure you’ll need to believe to see, IF is perfect for the whole family.”

3. Beast (2022)

Official Synopsis: “Dr. Nate, a recently widowed husband, returns to South Africa on a long-planned trip to a game reserve. What begins as a journey of healing turns into a fearsome fight for survival as Dr. Nate and his daughters find themselves hunted by a massive, rogue lion intent on proving that the savanna has but one apex predator.”

2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Official Synopsis: “Four teenagers in detention discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of. When they decide to play, they are immediately sucked into the jungle world of Jumanji in the bodies of their avatars (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan). They’ll have to complete the adventure of their lives filled with fun, thrills and danger or be stuck in the game forever!”

1. Thrash

Official Synopsis: “When a Category 5 hurricane decimates a coastal town, the storm surge brings devastation, chaos and something far more frightening: hungry sharks.”