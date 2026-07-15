MLB All-Star Game Viewers Are Not a Fan of Music Icon’s National Anthem Performance

It turns out not even music royalty is immune to internet hecklers… especially when their take on the national anthem throws MLB fans a major curveball.

Videos by Suggest

Indeed, godmother of soul Patti LaBelle divided viewers with her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game.

The 82-year-old singer performed the iconic song at the 96th Midsummer Classic before a packed crowd at Citizens Bank Park in her hometown of Philadelphia. However, LaBelle appeared to forget some lyrics and took creative liberties with parts of the anthem… something that didn’t sit well with fans on social media. You know, the sorts of folks who must literally never have seen a soul singer perform the national anthem.

Patti LaBelle delivers an incredible performance of the national anthem ahead of the 2026 #AllStarGame 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GwIxWG3Pk8 — MLB (@MLB) July 15, 2026

“Patti LaBelle is one of our greatest singers. However, why people think they have to add their own twist to the National Anthem boggles my mind. Leave it alone. It was not meant to be sung with runs or ‘making it your own.’ Stop it,” one pearl-clutching onlooker wrote on X.

“That’s one of the many ‘I Despise America’ versions. Hey, Patti, drop your bulls— act and sing it like you’ve sung it before,” another extremely easily offended onlooker wrote.

“My poor ears. They exorcising demons out there in Philly,” yet another outraged MLB fan opined. “Sing it correctly or leave the country, especially on the 250th,” another very serious MLB watcher added.

Fans Come to Patti LaBelle’s Defense After National Anthem Performance

However, plenty of MLB fans got into the spirit of what the veteran singer was going for.

“The only thing that would have made Patti LaBelle’s rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner better would be if Jimi Hendrix could have been here to accompany on guitar. Seriously. It took me a couple of years to decide that Jimi’s version was not disrespectful, but patriotic too,” one fan wrote.

Patti LaBelle performs the national anthem at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

“Patti LaBelle is an icon… national anthem on point… AllStarGame,” another onlooker chimed in. “I loved it! Patti is a Philly icon and she knocked it out of the park! At 82 no less!!!” a third pleased fan wrote.

Whether you loved it or loathed it, one thing’s for sure… Patti LaBelle gave MLB fans something to talk about long after the last pitch. And honestly, what’s more All-American than a good old internet debate in the year of our lord 2026?

Meanwhile, the American League defeated the National League 4-0. Since 1997, the AL has dominated the All-Star Game, winning 23 of the last 29 matchups, including 11 of the last 13.