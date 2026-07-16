Celebrity Dies After Collapse, Shared Photos Just Hours Before: Mailson Araújo Was 35

Bodybuilding influencer and emerging competitor Mailson Araújo has died after collapsing at home, just before he was scheduled to compete.

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According to Brazilian outlet g1, Araújo was well known in the local bodybuilding community and had been preparing for a championship competition scheduled for July 15. The 35-year-old was also a vocalist who sang at a local evangelical church, the outlet reported.

Per g1, Araújo’s mother, a nursing technician, attempted to treat him after he suffered a medical emergency at his home in Alagoinhas, Brazil. First responders, including firefighters and an ambulance crew, were called to the scene. However, Araújo was pronounced dead at his home on July 14, the outlet reported.

No further details concerning Araújo’s death have been released.

Araújo had over 32,000 Instagram followers, sharing bodybuilding photos, videos, and fitness tips. According to his bio, he also offered athletic consultations.

On July 13, just hours before his death, Araújo posted a carousel of gym photos to his Instagram account, tagging fitness brand Metamorfose Brasil in the caption.

Following news of his death, fans flooded the comments with tributes to the late athlete.

“You were a giant brother. May God receive you,” fellow bodybuilding influencer Lucas Moraes wrote. “I don’t believe it, brother. I love you. Take care of us up there 🙏,” fitness influencer Lucas Lobianco added.

“Rest in peace to my brother! I will forever remember our childhood together!” another shocked onlooker wrote.

His burial was scheduled for 3 p.m. on July 15 at a local cemetery, g1 reported.