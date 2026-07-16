Hollywood Actor’s Famous Daughter Reveals Autism Diagnosis

Elle King, the daughter of Hollywood actor Rob Schneider, recently announced that she has been diagnosed with autism.

Videos by Suggest

While appearing on Fox’s new game show, Nation’s Dumbest, King spoke out about the diagnosis.

“I love games. I love game shows,” she said. “I’m extremely competitive, and I love puzzles and everything. I actually found out right after the show that I’m autistic, and so I was like, ‘Everything makes so much sense now.”

She then shared, “But I didn’t even know.”

King further admitted she began to doubt herself after signing up for the game show.

“Right before the show, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,'” she said. “[I was] starting to panic, ‘There is a scenario that you could be the nation’s dumbest.'”

The “Ex’s & Oh’s” hitmaker also revealed that she took an IQ test and was shocked by the results.

“I did an IQ test, and it was rather high, and I didn’t even trust it,” she recalled. “So I took another one, and I got the same score on a different website.”

King seemingly revealed her autism in a May 2026 Facebook post by declaring, “Good news, [I’m] autistic.

King Spoke Out About the Diagnosis

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, King got candid about her autism diagnosis.

“I’ve had a lot of not my proudest moments, and so especially with my autism diagnosis,

she said. “I am putting new kinds of safety barricades, and I just want to be around people that I feel safe around, and I just want to do things that bring me joy.”

She then pointed out, “It’s so important to continue. I’m still learning. I don’t understand it. I just don’t want to do things the way that I used to do it because, ultimately, at the end of the day, I truly enjoy being an artist, being a performer, and getting to do all these other things just as myself is really fun for me.”

She went on to add, “I keep telling myself whatever this next chapter is, I really want to be present and enjoy it. That’s what I’m trying to do.”