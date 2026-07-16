Classic Sitcom Actress Dies Just Months After Her Husband’s Passing: Anna Dawson Was 88

Anna Dawson, the English actress and singer best known for portraying Violet in the final series of the BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, has died. She was 88.

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Dawson died peacefully on June 27 in Kerikeri, New Zealand, according to announcements shared by her local church community. Her death came just six months after the loss of her husband, singer John Boulter, who died in December 2025 at the age of 94. The couple had been married for more than four decades.

Members of Christ Church Anglican at Kororāreka Russell paid tribute to Dawson, describing her as a much-loved member of the congregation. The church also reflected on the recent loss of Boulter, remembering both for their warmth, generosity, and contributions to the local community.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of a much treasured member of our faith community, former actress Anna Boulter (nee Dawson),” they wrote. “Many from the Russell community will remember Anna and her late husband John Boulter who lived in Okiato and Tapeka.”

Anna Dawson Is Most Known For Her Role In ‘Keeping Up Appearances’

Born on July 27, 1937, in Bolton, Lancashire, Dawson spent part of her childhood in Tanganyika, now Tanzania, before returning to England. She attended Elmhurst Ballet School and later trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London, preparing for a career that spanned stage and screen.

Dawson built an extensive résumé in British television and theatre. She appeared in productions including Dixon of Dock Green, The Benny Hill Show, and The Kenny Everett Television Show. She also enjoyed a successful career in musical theatre, performing in several West End productions before focusing on television work.

Many viewers remember Dawson for her role as Violet, one of Hyacinth Bucket’s sisters, in the final season of Keeping Up Appearances.

Following her retirement from acting in 1995, Dawson relocated to New Zealand with Boulter. The couple settled in the Bay of Islands, where they became active members of their local community and church.