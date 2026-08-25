Watch Dolly Parton’s Nephew’s Full Tribute as He Confirms Her Passing

Dolly Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver was the one to reveal that the country singer turned pop culture icon and philanthropist had died at the age of 80.

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Seaver’s video message was shared via Instagram and YouTube.

“My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next,” he says in the video.

“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”

“It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.”

Seaver shared that he first went on tour with Parton in the 1980s when he was young. “Dolly opened doors not just for me but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn’t even know was possible. Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent,” he said.

“By her example, we believed that anything is possible. She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.”

“My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you. She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not. Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever. Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy; he farmed the soil, she farmed songs and happiness. Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life of wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest.”

He ended by saying “Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly — Aunt Granny, Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you.”