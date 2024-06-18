‘Wasted’ Justin Timberlake Spotted Drinking Another Person’s Drink Before New York Arrest

Music superstar Justin Timberlake has found himself in hot water. The “Cry Me a River,” artist was arrested for driving under the influence in Long Island, New York. According to NBC News, Timberlake ran through a stop sign before being stopped by the authorities.

“Timberlake was behind the wheel of a gray Florida-registered BMW when he was stopped a little after 12:18 a.m. near Madison Street and Middle Line Highway, initially for driving through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road, according to the criminal complaint,” NBC News reports.

Justin Timberlake Drank Patron’s Cocktail Before Arrest

Just judging from Timberlake’s mugshot he was pretty visibly intoxicated. The glassy look in his eyes tells you all that you need to know. But as always, there is way more to the story that cannot be expressed through a singular picture. According to New York Post‘s Page Six, Timberlake was spotted taking a sip of someone else’s drink before he was arrested for DUI.

“He was wasted. At one point, just before closing, somebody got up to go to the bathroom and left his drink on the table,” the source told Page Six.

After the patron came back from the bathroom he confronted Timberlake about drinking his cocktail.

“The guy goes, ‘Justin, that’s my drink!’” the source added.

Timberlake Unphased By Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake famously dated pop star Britney Spears in the early 200s. In Spears’ memoir “The Woman in Me,” she revealed negative details of her and Timberlake’s relationship during that time More specifically she alleged that the “Cry Me a River,” singer coerced her into having an abortion while they were together.

She also revealed that the former star of NSYNC* cheated on her several times throughout their relationship. After her revelation, Spears’ fan base aimed at Timberlake. But a report from the New York Post’s Page Six notes that Timberlake is unbothered by the backlash.

“He’s very happy to be performing again and working on new music. He’s all about having a good time right now,” a source said to Page Six.