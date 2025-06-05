walt-disney-world-mainstay-attractions-permanently-closing-on-july-7

With the latest round of renovations officially underway, Walt Disney World has decided to close multiple mainstay attractions at Magic Kingdom permanently.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, Walt Disney World will be closing longtime attractions Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island, and Liberty Square Riverboat on Jul. 7.

“Imagineers are also hard at work beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad,” the update reads. “Bringing to life the first-ever land inspired by the Disney Villains with major attractions, dining, and shopping all on an incredibly twisted grand scale.”

Along with the renovations, it was announced that there is more going on at Magic Kingdom. Although Big Thunder Mountain won’t reopen until next year, “Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away” will launch on Jul. 20.

Announced at last year’s D23 EXPO, Disney Starlight is described as a new nighttime parade. It will feature Blue Fairy magic. The parade’s floats will be covered with LED panels, offering “magic and movement that a static image would not provide.”

Among the characters set to appear during Disney Starlight are Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck. Of course, Mickey and Minnie Mouse will also be present with Snow White, Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, Aladdin, and Jasmine.

Another dining experience will also be opening at Magic Kingdom later this year. The Beak and Barrel will offer a special pirate theme. Of course, it will be located right next to Pirates of the Caribbean.

Walt Disney World Recently Unveiled ‘Cars’ Themed Piston Peak National Park

While announcing the closing of multiple Frontierland attractions, Walt Disney World also unveiled Cars-themed Piston Peak National Park.

Inspired by the Rocky Mountain area and the American frontier, Piston Peak National Park offers park guests a visitor lodge, range HQ, trails, and more. Everything featured will be within the Cars universe.

Welcome to the Wheelderness 🛞 Take a look at Piston Peak National Park coming to Frontierland at @WaltDisneyWorld, inspired by the history and iconic sights of the American Frontier! 🛻 https://t.co/O6Ib2LVqKe pic.twitter.com/wSOQr8A6O5 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 3, 2025

“To make sure these buildings fit naturally within the surrounding majestic landscape, Imagineers are using a style of architecture called ‘Parkitecture,'” the Disney Parks Blog stated. “Which was developed by the National Park Service to create structures that harmonized with the natural environment.”

Details about when Piston Peak National Park will open have not been revealed.