walt-disney-world-guest-dies-after-riding-iconic-ride

A Walt Disney World guest suddenly passed away after riding one of the popular theme park’s most iconic rides.

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According ot the New York Post, the tragic incident occurred on April 2. The guest, identified as a 54-year-old man with a pre-existing condition, suffered a cardiac emergency while riding It’s a Small World at Magic Kingdom.

The Walt Disney World guest did not pass away inside the park. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was declared deceased.

Although the death was not announced in April, it was revealed in Florida’s Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services’ second-quarter report, released last week.

Since its opening in 1971, Walt Disney World has experienced approximately 70 deaths over the years. However, the majority of the incidents have been reportedly linked to pre-existing conditions or natural causes.

The latest death marks the second Walt Disney World guest to die on It’s a Small World.

Guests Were Forced to Evacuate From the Disney World Ride Recently

The latest Walt Disney World death news comes just days after park guests were evacuated from It’s a Small World.

As previously reported, in a video from a Walt Disney World guest who goes by CoachBragg on TikTok, the attraction appeared to be on fire, prompting guests to be removed from the line.

“I wonder what it was?” one person behind the camera asked. “It looked like someone dropped something.”

A Walt Disney World spokesperson revealed to PEOPLE that a guest’s phone charger had suddenly caught fire in the boarding area. Cast members acted quickly, put out the flame, and escorted guests off the ride.

The spokesperson also confirmed that no guests or cast members were injured. The ride reopened following the incident.

This incident also occurred just a few months after it was reported that Walt Disney World guests were exposed to black mold while riding the attraction.

“They finally did it!” a guest wrote while showing a clean prop on the ride. “Disney has cleaned the thick black mold line on this little gondola on it’s a small world.”

















