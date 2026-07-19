Tulsi Gabbard’s Brother Accused of Crime Involving Children

The brother of former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has been accused of a crime involving children.

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According to the , Batarti Gabbard was arrested and charged with Custodial Interference in the second degree last week.

Officials said they opened an investigation after receiving a report of a stranger-danger incident at a Waikiki hotel pool area.

“At about 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2026, an unknown man allegedly approached several children, including a 9-year-old boy, and offered them gum and money to accompany him to his hotel room,” the officials shared in a statement. “He also asked the children for their names and wrote them in a notebook. The children refused, and the man walked away.”

A woman in her 40s reported the incident to the police.

The suspect was later identified as Batarti.

Along with the Stranger Danger case, Batarti was arrested for a separate theft offense. He appeared in court on Friday for the theft incident, where he pleaded not guilty. He will be appearing in court for the theft case on August 14.

No court date has been announced for the custodial interference offense.

Gabbard’s Parents Issue a Statement

Following the news about the arrest, Gabbard’s parents, Mike and Carol, issued a statement.

“Our oldest son Bhakti has had mental issues in the past but has been doing well for the last 10 years,” they explained. “Several days ago, he started acting erratically as a result of smoking pot. His wife kicked him out of the house, so he’s been sleeping on the streets.”

They further shared, “He gave away his car to a homeless person; lost his ID and phone, and has no money. He’s renamed himself, Batarti, and also Jim Morrison Jr., as he’s having delusions of being a rock star.”

“This afternoon, a family member took him to Queen’s Hospital ER to have a psychological evaluation,” the couple added. “Bhakti told the doctor they would find c—ine, ice and pot in his blood tests. And this evening, he was admitted for a 72-hour hold at Queen’s, while they continue to monitor him and decide next steps.”