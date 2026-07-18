father-and-son-accused-of-holding-2-federal-workers-at-gunpoint-for-hours-in-california-forest

Two U.S. Forest Service employees were held at gunpoint for 15 hours in a Northern California national forest before being freed, with a father and son accused of the kidnapping.

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The terrifying ordeal unfolded on July 16 at the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. At around 11 AM, a Forest Service law enforcement officer reached out to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. They reported that two employees (whose names have not been disclosed) were zip-tied and held at gunpoint inside a trailer. This was confirmed by Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue, as reported by TMZ.

Over two dozen law enforcement officers responded to the scene, including a SWAT team, snipers, hostage negotiators, and bomb experts. Around 1 PM, deputies used drones to locate the trailer in a heavily forested campground area near Gumboot Lake.

Drone footage allegedly showed one of the suspects armed with an assault weapon, moving in and out of the trailer.

At around 4:20 PM on Thursday, officers began negotiating with the suspects, Joseph Charles Henrichsen, 49, and his son, Phoenix Henrichsen, 23. During a phone call, one of the suspects warned that he had “live rounds ready” for anyone who interfered. Police also confirmed that the suspects had an AR-15 rifle, knives, and grenades inside the trailer.

The suspects released the two Forest Service employees around 1:50 AM Friday, surrendering themselves less than an hour later. Both were taken into custody and now face federal kidnapping charges.

US Forest Service Chief After 2 Federal Workers Freed After Being Held at Gunpoint: ‘Grateful Beyond Words’

Investigators believe the suspects targeted the park workers due to their status as government employees.

The investigation remains ongoing.

US Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz expressed his relief, saying he was “grateful beyond words” that the workers had returned home safely.

“This outcome is a testament to the skill and professionalism of our Forest Service law enforcement officers, the FBI, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, and every first responder who answered the call,” Schultz said in a statement.

If convicted, the Henrichsens could face life in prison and a $250,000 fine.