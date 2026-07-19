NBC Anchor Reveals She’s Now Cancer-Free After Stepping Away for Treatment

NBC New York Live and Open House host Sara Gore announced she is now cancer-free after stepping away for treatment.

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In a recent Instagram post, Gore shared some good news. “I’m doing really well,” she shared. “Let’s get that out of the way.”

She then declared, “Currently cancer-free. Hallelujah. I’m still in the reconstruction phase and will be for months. It’s a true journey.”

“Healing has taken some time,” Gore pointed out. “But every week I’ve felt a little more like me.”

The NBC anchor further thanked those who texted and called, as well as those who provided her with food, flowers, prayers, puzzles, and cards. “

Gore also thanked everyone for every thoughtful gesture that came her way.

“I felt EVERY bit of it,” she noted. “You carried me through some really hard days, and I’ll never forget your kindness.”

Gore noted that she will be back on New York Live and Open House soon. “Until then, I’m soaking up these last few slow mornings appreciating all the moments that usually move by too fast to notice,” she added. “It’s good to be here. I love you all.”

Gore Previously Detailed Her Cancer Diagnosis

In early June, Gore opened up about being diagnosed with cancer. She said the diagnosis was revealed in late April.

“It just felt right to tell you myself, I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and I’m going to be stepping away for treatment and surgery,” she explained on-air. “If I didn’t say that I was a little bit scared, I’d be lying.”

After admitting she was “caught off guard” by the diagnosis, Gore shared that she was aware that she had a high risk for cancer due to her mother and sister having breast cancer.

“I always assumed this day would come,” she pointed out. “But let me tell you, you are never ready. … For some reason, even when you catch it early because you’re doing everything right, it is an emotional blow, and I wasn’t ready for that. That actually really surprised me. It really stung.”

She further shared, “I’m exactly where I need to be, and I’m surrounded by incredible doctors and people who are taking such good care of me at home, thank you. At work, thank you, my family here. I love you. I feel loved.”