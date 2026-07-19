‘Highly Aggressive Shark Attacks’ Inspire ‘Catching a Killer’ Shark Week Special

As part of the Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week, it was revealed that highly aggressive shark attacks have inspired a Catching A Killer Shark Week Special.

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In a statement, Warner Bros. Discovery announced the upcoming premiere date for Chum Island: Catching a Killer.

“In this Shark Week whodunnit, a rare surge of highly aggressive shark attacks hit a tight-knit community off Australia’s southern coast, prompting marine biologist Dr. Riley Elliott to find and tag the oceanic suspects,” the special’s description reads. “But when he discovers this could be a new, elusive population of sharks, he builds the world’s first ‘chum island’ to lure them in and uncover if they are the ones responsible for the attacks.”

The special is scheduled to premiere on July 28. Along with Chum Island: Catching a Killer, other Shark Week specials also premiering that Tuesday night include Jurassic Sharks. The special gives a CGI “resurrection” of the ocean’s “most bizarre” Jurassic sharks.

Another special premiering that night is Jaws vs Orca. This special explores the investigation into orca attacks on boats in the Strait of Gibraltar.

Shark Week Kicks Off with a K-Pop Special

Meanwhile, Shark Week will kick off on July 26, with the special K-Pop Shark’ Heroes.

“After a recent series of shark encounters off the Korean Peninsula, actor and comedian Ken Jeong joins forces with GRAMMY-nominated singer and lifetime shark lover REI AMI on a mission to reshape the perception of sharks across East Asia and around the globe, fueled by the power of K-POP,” the special’s description reads.

This year’s Shark Week specials will also explore different types of sharks. It will further share shark attack stories from survivors.

Shark attack survivor and advocate Paul De Gelder will be teaming up with shark specialist Rosie Moore to investigate what makes humans a target for bull sharks. The duo will travel to Jupiter, Florida.

Other specialists will explore shark attacks in New Zealand and the East Coast.

Shark Week will run from July 26 to August 1.