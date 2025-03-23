Walt Disney World Fire: Park Guests Spot Black Smoke Behind Epcot

Walt Disney World guests were forced to evacuate from Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride after a fire broke out behind Epcot on Saturday, Mar. 22.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, Walt Disney World guests grew concerned after seeing black smoke rise from behind the attraction in Epcot’s France Pavilion a little after 7 p.m. local time.

Disney officials told the media outlet that guests were safely evacuated from the attraction after a fire broke out in the backstage area.

Officials told the media outlet that no guests or cast members were injured, and the fire was quickly extinguished shortly after it was first reported.

Disney officials also stated that Epcot is celebrating the International Flower & Garden Festival when the fire erupted. Details about how the fire started were not revealed. The festival will run until Jun. 2.

What Was Caught on Fire at Walt Disney World?

Fox 35 Orlando further reported that the item that caught on fire was a walk-in cooler.

Walt Disney World officials shared that the fire sparked evacuations before the noticeable black smoke surfaced.

The situation and the cause of the fire are currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, Disney fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the situation.

“Holy cow, this is not good,” one Disney fan wrote on Facebook. “Hope everyone got out of that pavilion.”

Another fan wrote, “OMM (Oh My Mickey) glad everyone, guest and cast members, got away safely.”