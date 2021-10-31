Walmart’s Black Friday Sale Starts Early, Here Are Their Best Deals

Black Friday Deals are here, and they seem to come sooner every year. Remember back in the early 2000s? Back then, you actually had to wait to shop Black Friday deals until the day after Thanksgiving. It’s truly something to be thankful for that those days are (hopefully?) long gone. There’s no more waiting in long lines, dodging your way through crowds, or literally fighting for a Tickle Me Elmo. Now, you can find Black Friday-worthy deals early and easily with your phone and an Internet connection.
Walmart has so many deals to choose from, but we’ve narrowed down some of our favorites to shop early. Whether you’re shopping for your significant other, children, friends, family, or yourself, Walmart has something for everyone. Plus, shopping early should ease some of the anxiety that comes with the holidays, and anything we can do to lessen our stress is a plus.
Experts are saying that supply chain issues could put the holidays at risk, so the sooner everyone gets their holiday shopping done, the better. Other retailers have followed suit and are announcing Black Friday deals. Amazon, Target, and other retailers have also started some deals for early shoppers.
Walmart Black Friday Deals
Walmart has several categories with major rollbacks. Categories like fashion, home, toy, tech, and health and beauty are just a few that have slashed prices. Some jewelry originally priced at $170 is now only $20! You can find deals on everything from Lenovo Chromebooks to Singer Sewing machines and everything in between.
Technology Deals
- Lenovo Chromebook ($194.90)
- Sanyo 32″ Class HD (720P) Roku Smart LED TV ($148.00)
- Beats by Dr. Dre ($99.00)
- Apple MacBook Air ($267.99)
- Nixplay Smart Wifi Digital Photo Frame ($149.99)
Home Deals
- SINGER® M3500 Quilting and Heavy Duty Sewing Machine ($142.20)
- 13 Piece Silicone Kitchen Utensil Set ($26.99)
- Ninja® AF100 4 Quart Air Fryer ($89.00)
- Always Home Floating Shelf ($9.97)
- Ottomanson Laundry Non Slip with Rubberbacking Room Runner Rug ($8.54)
Health And Beauty
- Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum ($32.99)
- Vital Proteins, Matcha Collagen, Stick Pack Box ($42.74)
- BESTOPE Makeup Brushes ($16.99)
- Kipozi Hair Straightener 2 in 1 Curling Iron ($31.99)
- Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask $36.99)
Seasonal
- Costway 9ft Snow Flocked Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree ($199.99)
- Holiday Time Natural Seagrass Woven Christmas Tree Collar ($19.98)
- Wilton Metal Standard Christmas Cookie Cutter Set ($13.82)
- Hallmark Reversible Christmas Wrapping Paper Set ($19.99)
- Holiday Time Pre-Lit Clear Scottsdale Pine Artificial Christmas Wreath ($9.98)
Bags And Accessories
- Bottega Veneta BV0103S Round Adult Female Sunglasses ($182.00)
- Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Medium Leather X Cross Dome Crossbody Handbag ($125.00)
- Blue Thermal Insulated Womens Snowflake Knit Winter Gloves ($17.99)
- London Fog Alexia Tote Bag ($32.99)
- Ivory Cable Knit Unisex Slouchy Beanie Cap Hat ($18.99)