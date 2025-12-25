Walgreens Open on Christmas Day? Hours, Explained

Forgot a holiday card, stocking stuffer, or that all-important prescription? You might be asking yourself: Is Walgreens saving Christmas this year?

Even when most major retailers have hung up their stockings and closed for Christmas Day, your local drugstore is often still there for you. It’s the unsung hero for those last-minute needs—milk for Santa’s cookies, a crucial bottle of soda, or that one snack you forgot you couldn’t live without. It’s also the perfect place to grab a holiday card for that one relative (and their new partner) you definitely didn’t forget.

Christmas greeting cards for sale in Walgreens. (Photo by Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Knowing Walgreens’ Christmas hours can save you from a festive fiasco. As one of the few national chains open on major holidays, Walgreens is your go-to for last-minute essentials—whether it’s batteries for that new gadget, prescriptions, or snacks to keep the holiday cheer alive.

And yes, Walgreens was open on Christmas Eve—perfect for those last-minute stocking stuffers, gift wrap, or party supplies. While other stores close early, Walgreens stays open late for all your eleventh-hour holiday needs…

Keep in mind for next year that on Christmas Eve, most Walgreens stores will follow their regular hours. Non-24-hour locations typically stay open until 10 p.m., 11 p.m., or midnight.

Remember, pharmacy hours don’t always follow store hours. Many Walgreens pharmacies will wrap up by 5 or 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, though 24-hour locations will keep the lights on as usual. To avoid a holiday surprise, use the Walgreens app’s store locator to double-check your local pharmacy’s hours.

Will Walgreens Be Open on Christmas Day?

Yes, Walgreens is open on Christmas Day, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, saving the day when you inevitably run out of something important. Whether you need a gallon of milk for the morning’s coffee or a bottle of aspirin after a little too much festive cheer, you can count on Walgreens. While most stores will be open, non-24-hour locations will likely have adjusted holiday hours, typically from 9 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m.

While the retail store is open on Christmas Day, hours vary by location. Stores that are normally open 24/7 will maintain their usual hours. However, most neighborhood stores will have reduced holiday hours, typically from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Most non-24-hour pharmacies will be closed on Christmas Day, so you’ll likely need to visit a 24-hour location for prescriptions.

