Virginia Man Who Had 155 Pipe Bombs And Cheered ‘Political Assassinations’ Pleads Guilty

A 36-year-old Virginia man, Brad Kenneth Spafford, pleaded guilty to possessing 155 pipe bombs and an unregistered rifle. Spafford, according to an informant, had cheered for “political assassinations” and even used photos of former President Joe Biden as target practice.

According to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Virginia, Spafford pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered short-barrel rifle and possession of an unregistered destructive device on Friday, July 18.

Court documents cited by the U.S. Attorney’s Office revealed that, on July 31, 2021, Spafford was admitted to an emergency room. He had suffered multiple injuries, including right thumb amputation and scalp lacerations.

At the time, Spafford falsely claimed that the injuries were caused by fireworks. The actual cause of his injuries was a launcher that had misfired at a family member’s property. At the location, Spafford “routinely” detonated explosive devices he had crafted.

On December 17, 2024, Spafford was arrested for possession of an unregistered short-barrel rifle. However, while searching his Smithfield property and vehicles, authorities not only found the rifle but also 155 improvised explosive devices (IEDs). As per the release, they appeared to be “homemade pipe bombs.”

Spafford had labeled the IEDs. Some read “lethal” while others read “concussion.”

Additionally, authorities also found bomb-making equipment, riot gear, Tannerite, empty grenade casings, an improvised mine, chemicals, and homemade ammunition.

‘Bring Back Political Assassinations’

A statement of facts filed by prosecutors and obtained by Law & Crime detailed an informant’s many troubling discoveries while interacting with Spafford.

The document revealed that, in June 2023, the informant had heard Spafford state, “We need to bring back political assassinations.” Furthermore, prosecutors described how Spafford talked about making Tannerite with a highly explosive substance.

The informant then revealed that Spafford invited him to “go shooting.” As per the document, Spafford used “homemade targets” with photographs of then-President Joe Biden.

Weeks after Donald Trump’s assassination attempt in July 2024, Spafford texted the information.

“Bro I hope the shooter doesn’t miss Kamala,” the text message read, as per the document.

Spafford also told the informant that he had stored hexamethylene triperoxide diamine, a high explosive compound. Then, he also said that he had modified an AR-15 into a short-barrel weapon, which led to the charge he later pleaded guilty to.

Brad Kenneth Spafford will be sentenced on December 18, 2025.