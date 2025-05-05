Bombing Plot Targeting Lady Gaga Concert Thwarted, Police Say

Brazilian law enforcement confirmed that a bombing plot targeting a Lady Gaga concert in Rio De Janeiro had been thwarted over the weekend.

According to the BBC, the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, in coordination with the justice ministry, stated the bombing plot suspects had recruited participants to carry out the attack using improvised explosives. The plan was aimed at gaining notoriety on social media.

Law enforcement officials further stated the bombing was to be carried out at the Lady Gaga concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on May 3. This was the first time that Lady Gaga had performed in Brazil since 2012.

“You waited for more than 10 years for me,” she told the crowd while holding a Brazil flag.

The suspect who was responsible for planning the bombing was arrested along with a teenager.

The officials then said the group behind the plot had been spreading hate speech. They were mainly against children, adolescents, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Lady Gaga and Her Team Didn’t Know About the Bombing Plot Until After the Concert

Lady Gaga’s team stated they had learned about the bombing threat only from media reports the morning after the concert. The free event had two million people in attendance.

“We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning,” a spokesperson for Lady Gaga told The Hollywood Reporter. “Prior to and during the show, there was no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks.”

However, the justice ministry stated the suspects had identified themselves as Lady Gaga fans, known as “Little Monsters.”

Law enforcement had issued several warrants in Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso, Rio Grande do Sul, and São Paulo. Electronic devices and other materials were seized during the searches.

Thousands of officers were deployed to the massive security operation. Before the show began, the concert attendees had to pass through metal detectors. Police used drones and facial recognition during the event.