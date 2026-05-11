2-names-top-list-of-most-popular-us-baby-names-for-7-years-straight

For the seventh year in a row, two names have claimed the top spots for the most popular baby names in the United States.

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Indeed, the Social Security Administration has been keeping tabs on what we name our kids since 1880, and they’ve just dropped the latest list of popular names from Social Security card applications.

Proving that names, like all trends, come and go, this year’s list saw a few shakeups. Charlotte kicked Emma out of the number two spot for girls after a solid six-year reign. Ava got the boot from the Top 10 altogether, making way for Eliana. The boys, however, played it safe, with Liam, Noah, Oliver, and Theodore holding strong in the top four positions.

But despite the baby name drama, Olivia and Liam still reigned supreme.

The top 10 boy names of 2025 are Liam, Noah, Oliver, Theodore, Henry, James, Elijah, Mateo, William, and Lucas. Meanwhile, the top 10 girl names of 2025 are Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Amelia, Sophia, Mia, Isabella, Evelyn, Sofia, and Eliana.

According to the latest data from the Social Security Administration, 3.6 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2025, a slight decrease from 3.61 million the previous year.

Olivia and Liam are still the reigning champs of the baby name game, holding onto the top spots for the seventh year in a row. (Photo by Jade Albert Studio, Inc./Getty Images)

When it comes to the fastest-rising names, things got interesting. Kasai, meaning “fire” in Japanese and Swahili, skyrocketed 1,108 spots to break into the top 1,000 for boys. For girls, Klarity—a creative take on “clarity”—jumped an impressive 1,396 spots.

On the flip side, some names are cooling off. Karim, Khaza, Khai, and Landen saw the biggest dips for boys, while Aubrie, Cattleya, Jaycee, and Zendaya slid down the list for girls.

Wondering how your own name stacks up (looking at you, 1990s favorites Michael and Jessica)? Or maybe you’re just morbidly curious if “Klarity” is a sign of the times? You can dive into the full list of baby names on the Social Security website.