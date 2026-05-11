‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Pauly D And Vinny Guadagnino Reflect On Their Favorite Prank

Jersey Shore stars Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino recently looked back on one of the most memorable pranks from the franchise’s long-running history.

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During an exclusive interview at the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in New York, the longtime castmates revealed to PEOPLE that the “inside-outside prank” remains their all-time favorite joke from the show.

The duo, unsurprisingly, said they love a good “prank war,” and explained some behind-the-scenes from one of their craziest pranks.

“The pranks are the best,” Guadagnino said.

“That was what keep me going,” DelVecchio concurred.

They described their “inside-out prank” as “madness,” which is a bit of an understatement.

“That one took a lot of work, a lot of people. We employed some of the people from the t-shirt shop to come help us. It was wild,” DelVecchio recalled.

The Insane “Inside-Out Prank” Pauly D And Vinny Guadagnino Love

The prank originally aired during the fifth season of the original Jersey Shore series in 2012.

Pauly D and Guadagnino worked together to move nearly all of their roommates’ furniture and belongings outside of the house while the cast was away. When the roommates returned, they found couches, tables, and household items scattered outdoors, creating instant confusion and chaos.

The two reality stars built a reputation for prank wars throughout the original run of Jersey Shore and its subsequent spinoffs. Fans often remember the pair for their comedic chemistry and recurring catchphrases, including Pauly D’s famous line, “The cabs are here,” which continues to circulate widely on social media platforms such as TikTok.

Jersey Shore debuted on MTV in 2009 and became a pop culture phenomenon during its six-season run. The franchise later expanded with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premiered in 2018 and reunited much of the original cast.

Beyond the Jersey Shore franchise, Pauly D and Guadagnino also teamed up on other MTV projects, including Double Shot at Love and Revenge Prank, where they continued to showcase their shared love of elaborate practical jokes.