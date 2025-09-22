Suggest

Virginia Man Allegedly Strangled Infant Sister With Charging Cord, Confessed To Friend And Asked For Ride

By Alejandro Josan
September 22, 2025 | 2:08 p.m. CDT
Photo by mjrodafotografia via Getty Images

A 21-year-old Virginia man, Alvaro Mejia-Ayala, is accused of strangling his infant sister with a charging cord. Allegedly, the man called a friend, asked for a ride, and confessed to his nearly fatal attack.

According to court documents obtained by Fox 5, Leesburg Police Department (LPD) officers responded to a Hancock Place NE residence after receiving a report of an infant not breathing.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive infant girl at around 10 a.m. As per the documents, she had a white USB charging cable wrapped around her neck. Shockingly, the suspect was identified as the infant girl’s adult brother, Mejia-Ayala, who, according to police, had fled the scene.

The LPD detailed that Mejia-Ayala had fled the home following the incident. He was described as wearing a white T-shirt and grey pants with a black stripe. Hours later, at around 3:30 p.m., police announced that he was in custody.

A subsequent press release detailed that Mejia-Ayala was arrested on Meadows Lane NE. While the manhunt lasted for hours, he was arrested very close to where he allegedly strangled his infant sister.

Calling A Friend For A Ride

Court documents alleged that Mejia-Ayala, while on the run, called a friend. He allegedly told them that he was “playing with his sister and may have killed her.” Authorities, however, have yet to detail a motive behind Mejia-Ayala’s alleged actions.

Currently, the infant girl remains in critical condition, as per Fox 5. The outlet spoke with a defense attorney who detailed that, should the child succumb to her injuries, Mejia-Ayala’s case would become a capital one. However, the attorney clarified that Virginia does not have the death penalty.

If the child survives, Alvaro Mejia-Ayala could face up to five years in prison.

“That’s going to be the single biggest issue in the case going forward,” Jeremy Rosenthal, the defense attorney, said. “Obviously, I think everybody prays for the baby’s recovery.”

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office assisted the LPD in locating and arresting the suspect. Alvaro Mejia-Ayala was charged with one felony count of strangulation. He is currently being held without bond, and his next court appearance is scheduled for November 13.