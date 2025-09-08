Country Music Singer and His Wife Lose ‘Precious’ Baby Girl at 29 Weeks

Country music singer Drake White and his wife, Alex, lost their baby girl, Della, after the infant was born at 29 weeks.

In her latest Instagram post, Alex revealed their daughter went peacefully to be with Jesus following her birth at 8:52 a.m. and passed away at 9:12 a.m. on Aug. 31. She also shared photos of her and Drake cradling the newborn.

“We are so thankful for the holy moments God gave us with her,” the country singer’s wife wrote. “The Lord has been near and close to us during this difficult time. He has held us up and sustained us through it all.”

Alex went on to write, “We are heartbroken and soul tired, but we know we will get through this difficult time with the strength, peace, and joy that only our Heavenly Father can provide. May Della be held in the arms of Jesus until we see her again someday.”

She then quoted the Bible verse, Psalm 34:18, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

Alex also quoted a Bible verse, Psalm 31:10, 14-15. “I am dying from my grief; my years are shortened by sadness. Misery has drained my strength; I am wasting away from within. But I am trusting you, O lord, saying ‘You are my God!’ My future is in your hands.”

Alex shared that Della was born at 29 weeks, weighing 3lbs, 3.5oz, and measuring 13.24 inches.

The Country Singer and His Wife Confirmed the Pregnancy This Spring

The couple confirmed to PEOPLE in May that they were expecting their second child together. They share a 2-year-old son, William Hawk.

“We were able to conceive through IVF and had our frozen embryo transfer in March,” Alex shared at the time. “We found out we were pregnant 10 days later and are due in November.”

The country singer and his wife previously opened up about their struggles to conceive due ot health issues. The process to have their son took six years.

“We’ve been through so much,” Drake told PEOPLE in 2022. “We’ve been through os much, from my having a stroke on stage to Alex being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and having an autoimmune disorder. And then this was just something else that tested our faith and our strength.”

White said that he hoped his and his wife’s experience would “encourage married couples, individuals in general, to lean on your community and others that are going through it.’