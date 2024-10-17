Violent Brawl Breaks Out Between Women at Football Game, Both Hit With Charges

Two women have been charged for “affray” after starting a violent brawl during a college football game over the weekend.

The violent fight occurred during the Syracuse vs. NC State football game. At Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 12, and was caught on video.

Right at the start of the clip, the two women were heard exchanging words while in the stands near the endzone. That’s when the woman in all black had enough and slapped the other woman’s cowboy hat off her head. That was when the other woman punched her, knocking her down on the bleachers.

The woman in all black then grabbed the other woman by the hat, forcing her to lose her balance and fall down as well.

As the two women continued to throw hands, several men separated them, putting an end to the football game brawl.

However, the incident did not go unnoticed. TMZ reports that the North Carolina State University Police Department stated the women were both charged with “affray,” also known as fighting in public. This is a misdemeanor.

It was further revealed that one woman was a student while the other was “unaffiliated” with the school. Both women have also been banned from future football games at Carter Finley Stadium.

A source close to the woman in the cowboy hat spoke to the Daily Mail about the violent brawl that occurred at the football game.

The insider stated the woman had “defended herself as she was raised to do.”

However, many who have seen the video can’t help but wonder why the situation took such a violent turn.

The local law enforcement made it clear that such violence isn’t acceptable. “Violence of any kind is unacceptable. And not tolerated on campus or at any NC State event,” the police department told TMZ.

Fighting or inciting a fight is noted to be prohibited at Carter Finley Stadium. The venue also states in its rules, “Using profanity and/or other offensive, racial, obscene, or abusive gestures toward or in reference to players, coaches, referees, fans, performers, or other staff members.”

The source close to the girl in the cowboy hat did not reveal what led to her and the other woman throwing hands at the game.