Vince Neil Reveals He Suffered a Stroke, Delays Mötley Crüe Residency

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil recently got candid about his health issues that have delayed his band’s upcoming Vegas residency

In a Friday interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Neil revealed he suffered a stroke the day after Christmas.

“I had a stroke,” the 64-year-old told the outlet. “My whole left side went out.”

The singer revealed that he felt fine when he went to bed on Christmas night, but his health issue began while he was asleep.

Neil had to postpone Mötley Crüe’s original residency dates at Park MGM due to the stroke and a “required medical procedure.” The shows were rescheduled from March and April to September 12 through October 3.

“I had to learn to walk again, and that was tough,” Neil continued. “The doctors said they didn’t think I’d be able to go back on stage again. I go, ‘No, no, I’m gonna do it. Watch and see.’”

Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Mick Mars, and Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe in 2022. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

“Mötley canceled the first part of the (residency) so I could get better,” the “Shout at the Devil” singer added.

Vince Neil Describes His Therapy Following the Stroke as a ‘Full Time Job’

He underwent months of physical therapy afterward.

“I went from people carrying me to the bathroom, because I couldn’t walk myself, finally to a wheelchair,” Neil told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I graduated to a walker, and then I had a cane. Now I don’t need anything. But it’s like a full-time job getting back to where you feel good again.”

His voice was unaffected, but he explained, “It takes a while to get your brain to start moving your legs, for them to do what your brain wants to do. You try to walk, but it doesn’t come out right.”

Neil has since relearned how to run.

“It’s been tough, but I’m back, I’m 90-, 95-percent to where I was before, and it’s going to be great,” he admitted.

Mötley Crüe announced they will no longer perform at the Boardwalk Rock Festival in Ocean City, Maryland, on May 17, following a delay of their Las Vegas residency in March due to Neil’s medical procedure. The band was set to co-headline the festival’s opening day with Def Leppard and had originally announced their Las Vegas residency for October 2024.

Mötley Crüe’s Vegas residency began last night.