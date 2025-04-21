Mötley Crüe Cancels Major Music Festival Appearance

80s rockers Mötley Crüe have canceled their scheduled May festival appearance as frontman Vince Neil recovers from a recent medical procedure.

Last month, the band announced the postponement of their spring Las Vegas residency to September. Now, they’ve confirmed their withdrawal from the 2025 Boardwalk Rock Festival scheduled for May 17.

The earlier announcement about postponing Motley Crue’s Las Vegas residency did not mention their much-anticipated performance at the Boardwalk Rock Fest next month.

However, they recently released a statement over on X explaining their decision to withdraw from the festival and announcing who will replace them on the lineup. The band was originally scheduled to co-headline with Def Leppard on Friday, May 17, but Alice in Chains will now step in to take their place.

Mötley Crüe Fans Wish Vince Neil a Speedy Recovery

In a statement on X from early March, Vince Neil apologized to fans for missing the scheduled dates and thanked them for their support as he addresses his unspecified health issue.

Of course, Mötley Crüe fans were quick to lend their support to the veteran singer.

“This is sad news, but I want @thevinceneil to be healthy. Get Well Soon,” one fan replied on X. “Hope all goes well, Vince!” another fan added. “It’s just a ploy to make the last date coincide with [drummer] Tommy Lee’s birthday,” a third fan joked. “Seriously, though, speedy recovery, Vince.”

Meanwhile, the other members of Mötley Crüe released a separate statement to fans, expressing their well-wishes for Vince’s swift recovery and reaffirming their commitment to performing for their fans this fall.

“Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery,” the band wrote. “We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September. We can’t wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your understanding and support in the meantime.”

The band announced the updated dates in September and October for their residency in their message.