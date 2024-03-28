Vin Diesel Asks Court to Dismiss Sexual Battery Lawsuit, Denies All Allegations

Vin Diesel, star of the Fast & Furious series, has found himself in some serious legal trouble.

Diesel’s former assistant, Asta Jonasson, filed a formal complaint against him. She alleges that he “forcibly pulled her onto a bed, groped her breasts and legs, and masturbated at a hotel in Atlanta back in 2010,” according to PEOPLE.

Vine Diesel Denies Harassment Claims

However, Diesel vehemently denies the claims that have been made by Jonasson and he is ready to fight back. Not only is he asking for the court to dismiss the case. But Diesel is also demanding that the plaintiff pay his legal fees.

“[He] denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation of Plaintiff’s Complaint and further denies that Plaintiff is entitled to any relief whatsoever as against Defendant and that Plaintiff has been damaged as alleged, or in any other sum or sums, or at all,” Diesel’s attorney Bryan Freedman said in a statement.

Not only does the actor deny the claims made by his former employee. He claims this is the first time he has ever heard about these allegations.

“This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly nine-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations,” Diesel’s attorney added.

Plaintiff Says Actor Created Self-Esteem Issues

The claim against the star of the Fast & Furious franchise goes much deeper than sexual battery. Jonasson also claims that the actor discriminated against her in the workplace. Creating a hostile environment which caused her to have self-esteem issues during her short tenure.

“[Her self-esteem] was demolished, and she questioned her own skills and whether a successful career would require her to trade her body for advancement. Ms. Jonasson felt like she was a piece of trash to be discarded,” the complaint reads.

“Empowered by the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, Jonasson is unwilling to remain silent any longer and seeks to reclaim her agency and justice for the suffering she endured at the hands of Vin Diesel and One Race.”

It will be interesting to see how the court responds to Diesel’s request.