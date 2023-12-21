Vin Diesel Accused of Sexual Battery by Former Assistant, Facing Lawsuit

A former assistant to actor Vin Diesel filed a lawsuit accusing the Fast & Furious star of sexual battery.

According to Vanity Fair, the alleged incident occurred during her employment in the fall of 2010. This timeline coincides with the filming of Fast Five. Representatives for Diesel and his production company have not provided an immediate response.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles by Asta Jonasson, the plaintiff. In the lawsuit, she reveals that she was hired by Diesel’s company, One Race. Jonasson was asked to work with the actor during the production of Fast Five in Atlanta.

At the time, Jonasson was a recent graduate of a Los Angeles film school program. She had responsibilities that included organizing events, accompanying Diesel to parties, and staying near him for potential photographs.

Vin Diesel Facing Sexual Battery Lawsuit

The lawsuit details an incident from September 2010. In the alleged incident, Jonasson was asked to wait in Diesel’s suite at the St. Regis hotel late at night while he entertained hostesses from a club.

After the departure of the other women, the lawsuit alleges that Diesel forcibly pulled Jonasson onto the bed by grabbing her wrists. Despite her pleas to stop, Jonasson managed to escape, positioning herself by the front door of the suite.

The lawsuit claims that Diesel approached Jonasson again, engaging in further inappropriate behavior. The suit suggests that Jonasson felt unable to more forcefully reject her supervisor due to concerns about her personal safety and job security.

Hours later, according to the lawsuit, Samantha Vincent, Diesel’s sister and the president of One Race, called Jonasson to terminate her employment after less than two weeks on the job. The legal filing provides a detailed account of the alleged incident and its aftermath.