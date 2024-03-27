Diddy’s Electronics Seized by FBI Amid Trafficking Investigation, Home Raid

Legendary producer Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has found himself in hot water.

On March 25, federal agents from the United States Department of Homeland Security raided several of his homes. The locations of the homes were in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York. A new report revealed that the feds have already seized the producer’s electronic devices.

“Law enforcement sources told ABC News that federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized a number of electronic devices. [This was] part of the court-authorized searches of Combs’ two properties,” one source told Good Morning America.

“The searches were part of a federal sex trafficking investigation into the hip-hop and liquor mogul. HSI agents flooded Combs’ mansions and gathered evidence as part of an investigation led by prosecutors with the Southern District of New York.”

Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’ Arrested at Airport

The investigation on the hip-hop mogul is connected to sex trafficking charges. But the issues appear to go so much deeper than that. While Diddy’s house was being raided, one man, believed to be his “drug mule,” was arrested at Miami Airport.

“Rapper Diddy’s alleged “drug mule” was arrested at a Miami airport after federal agents raided the singer’s Florida and California homes. Brendon Paul, 25, was arrested Monday at Opa Locka Airport after the feds intercepted a private plane he was about to board with Diddy,” the New York Post reports.

“He was booked on one count of possession of suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana edibles, according to a police report obtained by The Post.”

Music Mogul’s Attorney Releases Statement

Last November Diddy’s former girlfriend and label artist Cassie filed a federal lawsuit against him. The suit alleged that Combs was physically and sexually abusive to her throughout their relationship. The former couple eventually settled out of court. But since then so many others have made similar accusations against the hip-hop star.

But despite his history, Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer says that the claims against his client are completely bogus.

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. So Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name,” Dyer said.

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested. Nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”