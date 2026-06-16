VIDEO — Mariska Hargitay and Jamie Lee Curtis Get Into Argument Mid-Interview

An interview between Mariska Hargitay and Jamie Lee Curtis took a hilarious turn due to a “mispronunciation” of a city’s name.

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During the latest episode of CNN’s Actors On Actors, Hargitay and Curtis were chatting when Curtis “mispronounced” Los Angeles. The two were discussing Hargitay’s visit to her late mother’s storage unit for the 2025 documentary My Mom Jayne.

“You explained to me that you had come back to Los Angeles, that you had gone through the beginning of the storage unit…” Curtis said.

Hargitay quickly interjected with, “Sorry to laugh, cause you just said Los Angeles…”

“OK, we’ve had this argument,” Curtis angrily declared. “And I’m…”

Hargitay interrupted again, “You just said, Los Angeles.”

“Ok, but what do YOU call it?” Curtis asked. “Los Feliz?”

Hargitay continued, “Yes, but we’re not talking about Los Feliz.”

“Las Feliz,” Curtis interrupted.

The two went on to bicker, with Hargitary declaring that if they had a jury in front of them, everyone would “vote” for her. They then turned their attention to someone off-camera and asked how they pronounce Los Angeles.

Hargitay eventually asked everyone to move on and apologized to Curtis for interrupting the interview.

Hargitay Talks About Her Friendship With Curtis

As the duo continued their interview, Hargitay spoke about the sudden friendship she and Curtis quickly formed.

“I had to separate you as an actor, because you were also just this sister that I got,” Hargitay told Curtis. “One who understood my movie. I know that it brought up so much for you. Both of us have these complicated pasts.”

She then said, “But you texted me six months ago and said, ‘Your show has been on for 87 years — I can’t watch it all. Give me the top 10 episodes that you would want me to see, because I want to know you as an artist.’ I asked you the same question about The Bear. I watched three episodes, and [the first two] were so magnificent.”

“What you did, the layers and the pain you brought. But then I saw the episode ‘Ice Chips’ [where Curtis’ character, Donna, sits with her estranged daughter in labor]. I couldn’t even comprehend it. And that you do it in two takes,” Hargitay added.