fire-erupts-at-major-us-amusement-park

Emergency crews recently visited Six Flags Magic Mountain after a brush fire broke out in the major US amusement park.

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According to the New York Post, the incident occurred beneath the X2 roller coaster this past Thursday. Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department were dispatched at 12:30 pm and were in the park within five minutes.

The fire scorched nearly half an acre before it was extinguished at 12:48 pm.

Six Flags spokeswoman Sara Gorgon confirmed that the incident had occurred and no guests, park employees, or firefighters were harmed.

“There were no injuries or structural damage,” Gorgon stated. “The park remains open and is operating as scheduled.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department spokeswoman Kaitlyn Aldana also stated, “Thanks to the firefighters’ quick response and hard work… the incident was declared closed at 1:36 pm.”

An investigation has been opened into what caused the fire.

There Have Already Been More Than 2,300 Wildfires in California This Year

According to the California Fire website, there have been 2,323 wildfires in 2026.

The Shore Fire, which started on Monday in the late afternoon hours, has already scorched more than 2,000 acres in Riverside County. Highway 60 westbound at Interstate 10 was shut down at 8:15 pm.

“The Shore Fire is 2,053 acres and 20% contained,” the latest update, which was posted a little after midnight, states. “Air and ground resources will continue working throughout the evening to build and strengthen containment lines around the fire perimeter.”

Evacuation Orders have already been issued for zones RVC-0231-B and RVC-0231-C, and nearly a dozen zones are under Evacuation Warnings.

An evacuation shelter has already been established for citizens and animals at Valley View High School. Large animals are to be taken to the San Jacinto Animal Campus.

Along with the Shore Fire, the Mateo Fire also erupted in San Diego County on Monday in the early evening hours. It quickly spread to nearly 1,000 acres. It is only 5% contained.

The Rock Fire in Los Angeles County also started on Monday and is 25% contained with only 95 acres scorched.

All three fire causes are being investigated.