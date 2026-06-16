bonnie-tyler-health-update-finally-revealed-after-legend-was-placed-in-induced-coma

An update has been released on Bonnie Tyler, the 74-year-old “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer who was placed in an induced coma last month following emergency surgery.

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On June 15, Tyler’s team announced on her website that she is out of her medically induced coma but remains hospitalized in Portugal.

“Bonnie is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal,” the statement explained. “Although her condition is improving, it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery, but it is going to take time.

The statement added that all upcoming shows will be canceled. However, a hint that Tyler was truly on the mend noted that they hope her scheduled performances in the fall will still take place. While the team is thankful for the well-wishes, Tyler’s family is asking for privacy at this time.

“Bonnie’s family continue to ask for privacy and promise that we will issue further updates as soon as there are significant developments to share,” Tyler’s team concluded.

Bonnie Tyler Was on a 50th-Anniversary Tour Before Her Surgery and Induced Coma

In May, a statement on Tyler’s website announced she was rushed to a hospital in Portugal for emergency surgery and later placed in a medically induced coma.

Born Gaynor Hopkins in Wales in 1951, the singer first hit the U.S. charts with 1977’s “It’s a Heartache.” She peaked in 1983 with the Jim Steinman-penned “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” The pair also collaborated on “Holding Out for a Hero.” The tune became a hit after appearing on the soundtrack for the 1984 film Footloose.

Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler performing, circa 1980. (Photo by Suzie Gibbons/Redferns)

Decades after her ’80s heyday, Tyler has continued to record and release new music. Her most recent album was 2021’s The Best Is Yet to Come. She represented the U.K. in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest with “Believe In Me.” Tyler was also appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2022.

Bonnie Tyler performs in 2023. (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)

She has continued performing into the 2020s. Before her surgery, she was on her “Jubilee Tour” celebrating 50 years in the music industry.