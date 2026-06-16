Movie Director Among Those Confirmed Dead in Helicopter Crash: Lucas A. Vignale Was 28

Argentine filmmaker Lucas A. Vignale, the co-director and co-writer of the acclaimed feature film The River Train (El tren fluvial), has died at the age of 28 in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

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Vignale was among six people killed in a mid-air collision involving two helicopters on June 14, according to multiple reports.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash, which occurred over the Recreio dos Bandeirantes area of Rio de Janeiro. The collision killed all six people involved. Reports identified the victims as Vignale, American musician and entertainer Oliver Tree, Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim Díaz, known as Gaspi, Brazilian music producer Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac.

The news shocked the film community, where Vignale had recently emerged as one of Argentina’s promising young directors. According to Cinema Tropical, Vignale co-wrote and co-directed The River Train with actor and filmmaker Lorenzo Ferro. The film marked his feature directing debut and earned critical attention following its release.

‘The River Train’ Was Quite A Success For Lucas A. Vignale

Review aggregators and film publications highlighted The River Train as a notable independent production. The film helped introduce Vignale’s work to a broader international audience and established him as a rising creative voice in Argentine cinema.

Before directing feature films, Vignale built a career in visual storytelling and creative production. Cinema Tropical noted that he collaborated with prominent Latin American music artists and developed a reputation for innovative work across multiple media formats. His growing profile led to wider recognition within the region’s entertainment industry.

Tributes began appearing online shortly after news of the crash emerged. Film organizations and colleagues remembered Vignale for his talent, creativity, and potential.

Brazilian authorities have not yet announced a final determination regarding the cause of the collision. Investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Vignale’s death cuts short a career that had only begun to gain international attention. Through The River Train and his broader creative work, he left a lasting mark on a new generation of Argentine filmmakers and artists.