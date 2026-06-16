36-Year-Old Country Music Singer Dies: Anthony Enriquez Has Died

Anthony Enriquez, a Texas country musician best known as a member of the duo Shotgun Rider, has died at the age of 36.

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Saving Country Music confirmed the news. No official cause of death has been reported.

Enriquez earned recognition as the lead guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder of Shotgun Rider, a Texas Panhandle-based country duo he formed with vocalist and guitarist Logan Samford in 2012. The pair built a loyal following through a series of independent releases before issuing their full-length debut album, Palo Duro, in 2018.

The duo’s blend of traditional country influences and contemporary rock elements helped them gain traction throughout Texas and beyond. Their music received regional radio airplay, and the group developed a strong reputation on the Texas country circuit.

Anthony Enriquez Performed With Other Country Music Acts

Born and raised in Dimmitt, Texas, Enriquez discovered music as a teenager. He began playing guitar at age 15 and later pursued songwriting, developing the skills that would shape his career. Before achieving success with Shotgun Rider, he performed with other Texas-based acts, including Seven Miles South.

Shotgun Rider released several EPs and steadily expanded its audience during the 2010s. The group’s songs resonated with fans of Texas country music, and Palo Duro remains widely regarded as one of the duo’s defining projects.

Despite the momentum they generated, Shotgun Rider announced its breakup in 2019. Following the split, Enriquez remained involved in music as a songwriter and guitarist. He also launched Five Birds Publishing and co-wrote “Boots,” a song recorded by country artist Aaron Watson for his 2021 album American Soul.

According to Saving Country Music, he had discussed possible future plans connected to his musical career, but those plans never materialized.

The news of Enriquez’s death has sparked widespread remembrance across the Texas music community.

Enriquez leaves behind a musical legacy that includes his work with Shotgun Rider, Seven Miles South, and numerous songwriting collaborations. His recordings continue to reach listeners years after Shotgun Rider’s dissolution, ensuring that his influence on Texas country music endures.