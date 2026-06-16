‘The Goonies’ Star Rushed to Hospital After Mid-Flight Emergency

Actor and musician Corey Feldman was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles after suffering a medical emergency during a flight from Chicago to California.

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Feldman, 54, became ill while traveling on a commercial flight to Los Angeles. Sources told TMZ that the actor began feeling sick during the trip and received assistance from a doctor. Emergency responders met the plane after it landed at Los Angeles International Airport. They transported Feldman to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to media outlets that personnel responded to LAX and transported a 54-year-old man to a hospital for additional medical assessment. Reports identified the patient as Feldman.

TMZ reported that doctors were evaluating Feldman for possible pancreatitis or gallstones. Medical professionals had not publicly confirmed a diagnosis as of the latest reports, and representatives for the actor had not immediately stated his condition.

Corey Feldman’s Condition Rises Right After ‘Stand By Me’ Anniversary

The incident occurred shortly after Feldman participated in events celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1986 coming-of-age film Stand by Me.

The actor traveled to Chicago for a special screening and discussion event that reunited him with former co-stars Jerry O’Connell and Wil Wheaton. The appearance drew strong attendance and formed part of a series of anniversary events connected to the film.

Before the medical emergency, Feldman shared updates from his trip on social media. He posted photos and videos documenting his travels and his participation in the Chicago event. He also suggested that organizers could add additional anniversary appearances because of strong fan turnout at recent shows.

Feldman rose to fame as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable child actors of the 1980s. He starred in films including The Goonies, Stand by Me, Gremlins, The Lost Boys, and License to Drive. His performances helped establish him as a prominent figure in a generation of youth-oriented films.

No further updates regarding his condition had been released at the time of publication.