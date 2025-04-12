kylie-jenner-stuns-in-skin-tight-latex-dress-despite-100-degree-coachella-heat

Coachella weekend one is in full swing under the southern California sun, and Kylie Jenner was in Palm Springs proving she’s the real headliner before the music even started.

On Friday, April 11, the 27-year-old reality star and entrepreneur made a surprise appearance at the Revolve Festival’s Pool Party, co-hosted by Sprinter, to kick off the first weekend of Coachella in style.

At the event hosted at The Parker Hotel in Palm Springs, California according to People, the founder of Sprinter Vodka Soda perfectly coordinated her style with her latest product.

After the dazzling debut of her Poster Girl collection on March 18, Jenner turned heads in a jaw-dropping yellow latex mini dress that hugged her curves like a second skin. The collection is a fearless celebration of bold latex designs in electrifying colors, radiating “unwavering confidence” with every stitch.

Images via Instagram / Kylie Jenner





The halter dress was pure drama, featuring a playful cut-out that teased the lower back and a flirty hemline that hit just above mid-thigh. As if that wasn’t enough to turn heads, the Kardashians star’s jet-black hair cascaded in voluminous, glossy waves—a mane that practically demanded its own spotlight.

And let’s not forget the nails—almond-shaped beauties adorned with silver metallic stars, a dazzling nod to Sprinter’s star-studded design.

Image via Instagram / Kylie Jenner

The new release also features flavors like pink lemonade, strawberry, and pineapple. A close-up photo from an Instagram carousel shows her holding the beverages.

In several photos, Jenner donned a blue baseball cap featuring yellow lettering that read, “Palm Springs state of mind.”

“Celebrating new sprinter flavorssss in Palm Springs,” Jenner wrote alongside the series of shots.

Kylie Jenner Fans React to Her Latex Look

Of course, Jenner’s over 393 million Instagram followers rushed to the comments to lavish praise on her latex look.

“How do you not sweat in this?????’ one onlooker marveled. “She doesn’t sweat. She’s perfection,” a second fan added.

“The nails came out so cute!!!!” yet another fan gushed.

With the rest of the weekend and yet another one to go, there’s no telling what Jenner has in store for the remainder of Coachella… maybe a selfie with current flame Timothée Chalamet? Sta tuned…