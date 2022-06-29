Victoria Beckham Recalls Shocking Moment She Was Told To Weigh Herself On TV After Pregnancy

Celebrities are typically seen as a lot different from the average person, which can lead to some awkward situations. Victoria Beckham recently revealed an interaction with British TV presenter Chris Evans that still bothers her, even 20 years later.

TV Host Asks Beckham: ‘Is Your Weight Back To Normal?’

In 1999, Beckham was appearing on Evans’ show, TFI Friday. She had just given birth to her first child, Brooklyn, just two months before. While on the show, Evans pressured Beckham into weighing herself, live on camera.

“A lot of girls want to know, because you look fantastic again, how did you get back to your shape after birth?” Evans started the conversation. Beckham responded that she was actually pretty lazy and hadn’t been to the gym since giving birth.

RELATED: David And Victoria Beckham Look Like Babies In Early Photo Together!

“Is your weight back to normal?” the TV show host pressed. Beckham said that it was, but Evans wouldn’t let it go, saying, “Can I check, do you mind?” He then had the former Spice Girl get on a scale. “Eight stone’s [112 lbs.] not bad at all, is it?” Evans said after getting a look at the scales.

Beckham’s Thoughts On The Situation 23 Years Later

Even though the TV appearance happened 23 years ago, Beckham still vividly remembers it, especially how it made her feel. “I went on a TV show with Chris Evans many years ago and I’d just had Brooklyn and lost a lot of weight after,” she told Vogue Australia.

“It happened to my mum after her pregnancies,” Beckham continued. “It doesn’t mean you have an eating disorder. And he made me stand on the scales to be weighed. Can you imagine doing that nowadays?”

The fashion designer went on to talk about the way the media has talked about her body over the years: “I’ve had ‘Porky Posh’, I’ve had ‘Skeletal Posh’. After I had Brooklyn, there was a picture pointing to every single part of my body where I had to focus on losing the weight from.”

‘TFI Friday’ Controversies

Beckham’s time on TFI Friday is far from the only controversial moment on the show. Evans came under fire for making children cry after they lost a staring contest, and bringing guests on for “Ugly Bloke” and “Fat Lookalikes” segments. Evans is a master of creating controversy.

More News From Suggest