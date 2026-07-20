vice-president-vance-and-second-lady-welcome-fourth-child

Vice President JD Vance announced over the weekend that he and Second Lady Usha have welcomed their fourth child.

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In a statement on their social media accounts, the couple confirmed the exciting news.

“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning,” the statement reads. “Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.”

The Vances further shared, “The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing. We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family.”

The couple announced the pregnancy in late January 2026.

“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” they shared in a joint statement. “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”



Usha and JD Vance first met while at Yale Law School and got married in 2014. They share three other children: Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

Right before her labor, Usha shared a video of herself with her and JD’s children preparing for the Grand Prix in Washington, D.C.

“Racers at the ready! While we wait for next month’s Grand Prix in Washington, DC, tune into Storytime with the Second Lady for two ‘Cars’ stories read by legendary driver Danica Patrick.”

Usha Vance Previously Opened Up About Motherhood and Family Life

During a Moms for America interview earlier this year, Usha opened upa bout motherhood and family life while she and her husband serve public office.

“I had always wanted to have two kids and then I thought when I had the second child, I just loved it so much that I wanted to have a third and that just seemed so clear,” she said. “But then we had our third child, and it was in the middle of JD’s Senate campaign and then of course our life has been just epic chaos since then.”

She further shared that another child was actually not on her “Bingo card” at first. However, her husband “always really wanted to have another child.”

“We talked about it a lot,” the Second Lady said. “And I started to feel this sense of openness to it. And I thought, well, if I’m feeling openness, I should just see whether it happens or not. Give myself a window of possibility.”



