Amazon Cancels Plans for High-Profile Reboot

Amazon MGM Studios has canceled plans for a new television series set in the Stargate universe, ending a high-profile project that the company announced with a series order in November 2025.

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According to Variety, the studio has decided not to move forward with the series from writer, executive producer, and showrunner Martin Gero, a longtime creative contributor to the Stargate franchise. The decision came before production began, despite months of development work.

The project had generated excitement among fans because it marked the first major television expansion of the science-fiction franchise since Amazon acquired MGM Studios.

Gero, who previously wrote and produced episodes of Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, and Stargate Universe, had described the planned series as a new chapter that would welcome new viewers while respecting the franchise’s established mythology.

Amazon Questioned The Latest Project’s Appeal To Fans

Variety reported that Amazon executives questioned whether Gero’s creative approach would appeal beyond the franchise’s established fan base. The report cited an individual with knowledge of the situation who said executives worried the series would not attract a broad enough audience.

The decision also ended months of work by the creative team. Consulting producer Joseph Mallozzi confirmed the cancellation in a lengthy statement on X.

He said Amazon had elected not to move forward with the series and added that the original vision for the project would not reach the screen. Mallozzi also rejected suggestions that the creative team had targeted only longtime fans, saying the writers intended to create a show with broad appeal while honoring the franchise’s history.

Despite canceling Gero’s project, Amazon has not abandoned the Stargate brand. Variety reported that the studio continues to explore other ways to expand the franchise following its acquisition of MGM. No replacement series or new creative direction has been announced.

The original Stargate film premiered in 1994. The proposed revival represented Amazon’s first attempt to produce a new live-action series after acquiring the rights through its purchase of MGM.

For now, the planned revival will remain unrealized, leaving fans to await Amazon’s next move for one of science fiction’s longest-running television franchises.