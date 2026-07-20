‘This Is Us’ Star’s Wife Announces Birth of Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia and his family. He and his wife Jarah Mariano welcomed their second child, she announced on Instagram.

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The 42-year-old model shared a sweet black-and-white photo of their little family, with the newborn being held. Both Mariano and Ventimiglia’s hands can be seen, as well as the hands of their daughter, 18-month-old Ke’ala Coral touching the baby’s tiny fingers.

Side-by-side: Milo Ventimiglia (L) arrives at the 2024 AFI Fest – Premiere Of ‘Heretic’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 24, 2024 in Hollywood. Model Jarah Mariano (R) attends the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at Spring Studios on June 16, 2015 in New York City. (Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic // Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Mariano shared another picture where she is holding her newborn while the toddler is being flipped in the air by her dad. As the family sits in the backyard, their dog is also relaxing nearby.

“These last couple of weeks have been chaos, but in the best possible way,” she captioned the post. “Welcome back home Rock-Anthony Makoa Ventimiglia. Can’t wait for all of the adventures ahead with our family of 5!”

Ventimiglia’s former This is Us co-star Mandy Moore liked the post.

Mariano subtly announced her pregnancy in a Jan. 23 Instagram post celebrating Ke’ala Coral’s birthday. In the picture, Mariano stood in the water holding her baby girl up in the air. Her baby bump is fully visible thanks to her string bikini.

“Happy 1 year baby girl. When you came into my life I had 2 distinct thoughts, one immediately after the other – I would die for you in a heartbeat, but now I also have to live as long as I possibly can to be around to make sure you’re safe. This is the most unique love I’ve ever experienced, just as unique of a soul you are. In a world with so much fear and hatred, I know that you will bring your radiating light everywhere you go to make it a better and brighter place for those around you. I love you Ke’ala Coral, forever x Mama,” she wrote.

In June, Ventimiglia spoke with PEOPLE to promote his latest show, Netflix’s I Will Find You, and shared his excitement about his growing family.

“At this point I’m completely outnumbered in the babies to wife to husband ratio,” he joked, adding his beloved 100-pound dog Duke to the mix. He also added that he and his wife were “very happy” about the impending arrival.

“I’m most excited for my daughter to have a sibling, someone to grow up with,” he added. Ventimiglia has two sisters of his own, and knows the pleasure of growing up with siblings.

During the same conversation, he credited fatherhood with changing the way he approaches his acting roles.

“Being a father has deepened the well of emotions that I experience,” he said. “We deal in emotions, so being able to tap into that well is more impactful for the work.”

But it doesn’t end there, he explained: “I’m not just doing this for me, for my crew, for my cast. I’m doing this for my family, to provide, and I understand what time away from them means and just the gravity of all of it.

“I think about my kids, and I’m like, ‘What am I putting out into the world that years down the line, my kids are going to pick up and be like, ‘Oh, let’s go watch Dad’s TV show?’”