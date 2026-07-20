Amphitheater Files for Bankruptcy

Whitewater Amphitheater, a popular outdoor concert venue in New Braunfels, Texas, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in an effort to halt a scheduled foreclosure sale while continuing normal operations.

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Kona Coast Venture Ltd., the company that operates the amphitheater, filed a voluntary Chapter 11 petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Antonio on July 7.

The filing came shortly after a foreclosure sale had been scheduled to begin, triggering the automatic stay that accompanies Chapter 11 proceedings and stopping the sale.

Chapter 11 allows businesses to reorganize their finances while remaining in operation. Whitewater Amphitheater said the filing will not interrupt its 2026 concert season, and all scheduled performances will proceed as planned.

Whitewater Founder Hopeful About The Restructuring

In a statement reported by the San Antonio Express-News, Whitewater founder William Korioth said the restructuring would allow the venue to stabilize its business and position it for long-term success.

“Our focus remains on our employees, our guests, our artists, our partners, and preserving everything that has made Whitewater special,” he said.

Attorney Lynn Butler, who represents Kona Coast Venture, told the San Antonio Express-News that the company had received an offer to purchase the entire complex that would pay all creditors but could not complete the transaction before the foreclosure date.

Butler also said the business had experienced liquidity issues because of ongoing litigation and planned to address those issues through the bankruptcy reorganization process.

According to the bankruptcy filing, Kona Coast Venture listed assets between $10 million and $50 million and liabilities ranging from $1 million to $10 million. Court records also show the foreclosure involved loan obligations exceeding $12 million.

Whitewater Amphitheater opened in 2007 along the Guadalupe River and has grown into one of Central Texas’ best-known outdoor music venues. The approximately 5,600-capacity facility has hosted major performers across country, rock, Americana, and other genres.

Upcoming performances, including shows by the Randy Rogers Band and other scheduled artists, remain on the calendar as the company works to reorganize its finances under court supervision.