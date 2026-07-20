TV Icon to Host the Emmys

The host of this year’s Primetime Emmys is no stranger to television, but is a hosting novice. It is none other than Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit star Mariska Hargitay.

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The Television Academy announced the decision on July 7 with a press release.

“Mariska has earned her place among television’s icons,” Executive Vice President, Live Events & Specials, NBC & Peacock Jen Neal said. “Few performers have left the kind of mark on television that Mariska has. For 27 seasons, she has brought strength, compassion and humanity to one of the most beloved characters on TV.

Mariska Hargitay (Credit: Getty Images)

“As NBC celebrates 100 years of unforgettable storytelling, we can’t think of anyone more fitting to help celebrate the incredible legacy of television.”

Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego agreed, saying: “We’re so delighted to have her join us as the host of this year’s Emmys telecast and know that she will create an unforgettable evening honoring the very best of television.”

Hargitay has been nominated for eight Primetime Emmy awards, winning one for her role as Capt. Olivia Benson on the long-running show, which is about to go into its 28th season.

She also won an Emmy for Best Documentary as a producer of the 2019 film, I Am Evidence.

“Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career. It’s my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards — in the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC — and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers,” Hargitay said in the press release.

Big Change Announced for Emmys Broadcast

A general view of the atmosphere in the trophy room at the 37th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards held at the Las Vegas Hilton on June 27, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ATI)

Hargitay may have more time to fill with her hosting duties — Deadline recently announced that the Television Academy voted to remove five award categories from the broadcast.

Those five categories: Writing for a Variety Series, Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Directing for a Limited Series or Movie, and Writing for a Limited Series or Movie, will be moved to the Creative Arts Emmys, which take place Sept. 5-6.

“Given the extraordinary breadth of work recognized each year and the limited time available within a three-hour broadcast, a select number of categories will be moving to the Emmy ceremonies taking place the week prior to the telecast,” the Academy said, as quoted by Deadline.

“This thoughtful evolution ensures this year’s NBC ceremony and future broadcasts remain deeply engaging and tailored to the television audience.”