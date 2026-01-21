Vice President JD Vance’s Wife Usha Announces Big Family News

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their fourth child next summer.

Videos by Suggest

“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” the couple shared in a joint statement. “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing! pic.twitter.com/0RohEBYXM7 — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) January 20, 2026

Vice President JD Vance and Usha further shared, “During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.”

The couple first met while at Yale Law School and got married in 2014. They share children Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

Before JD Vance became Vice President of the United States, Usha served as a lawyer for Munger, Tolles, & Olson LLP. She was also a clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts on the Supreme Court and worked under Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Vice President JD Vance’s Wife Usha Previously Opened Up About the ‘Challenges’ She Faces While Parenting Their Children

On Mother’s Day 2025, Vice President JD Vance’s wife, Usha, discussed the “challenges” she faces as a mother of three.

“The balancing act today is sometimes easier than it was when I was working full-time in the private sector,” she explained. “Because I have more control over my schedule and do not feel pulled in as many directions.”

She further stated, “That said, raising children in the public eye poses new challenges.”

Usha also said that she has learned a lot about becoming a parent from her own mother, Lakshmi Chilukuri. “My mom does not often give direct advice, but I’ve learned from her example in countless ways.”

The Second Lady pointed out that she makes sure she does one specific thing with her children that her mother did with her.

“One of her gifts as a parent is always making me feel like I have her full attention,” she said. “No matter how busy she might be, and I’ve tried very hard to make my children feel the same way.”