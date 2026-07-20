Case Update on Killing of ‘King of the Hill’ Star Jonathan Joss

The criminal case against the man accused of fatally shooting actor Jonathan Joss continues to move through the Texas court system as prosecutors and defense attorneys seek additional time to prepare for trial.

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Joss, best known for voicing John Redcorn on the animated television series King of the Hill and portraying Chief Ken Hotate on Parks and Recreation, died after a shooting in San Antonio in June 2025. Police arrested his neighbor, Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, who allegedly admitted to the shooting after officers took him into custody.

According to KSAT, Ceja Alvarez returned to court for a pretrial hearing in May 2026. During that proceeding, both the prosecution and the defense told the judge they needed more time to gather evidence and continue interviewing witnesses connected to the case. The court granted the request and scheduled another hearing.

Both Parties In Jonathan Joss Murder Case Need More Time

The case returned to court again in late June 2026.

KSAT reported that prosecutors and defense attorneys continued reviewing evidence and exchanging discovery materials. Defense lawyers told the court they were still working to locate and interview witnesses, while prosecutors said they remained in the process of evaluating information gathered during the investigation.

Bexar County Prosecutor Neil Cordero told the judge, “We’re in the process of gathering information to be able to speak to witnesses about what occurred.”

Defence attorney Jason Goss also shared how much evidence they have to sift through. “We’ve kind of identified, like, 40 to 60 relevant witnesses,” he said. “This is, kind of, a neighborhood thing where there’s a lot of witnesses and a lot of people that have witnessed the behaviors of the complainant (Joss) for years. And so, we’re still in the process of locating them.”

Authorities have alleged that the fatal shooting followed a long-running dispute between Joss and Ceja Alvarez, who lived near one another on San Antonio’s South Side. According to investigators, Ceja Alvarez told officers, “I shot him,” after the incident.

He has remained free on bond while the criminal case proceeds through the courts.