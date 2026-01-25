Vice President JD Vance Speaks out About Wife Usha’s Pregnancy

Following the news that he and Second Lady Usha are expecting their fourth child, Vice President JD Vance speaks out about the exciting family milestone.

During the 2026 March for Life rally in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Vance stated that he wants “more babies in the United States of America.”

“I want more happy children in our country,” he explained. “And I want beautiful young men and women who are eager to welcome them into the world and eager to raise them.”

He further spoke about Usha’s pregnancy by declaring, “So, let the record show, you have a vice president who practices what he preaches.”

JD and Usha Vance announced they are expecting their fourth child earlier this month.

“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” the couple stated. “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

They then shared, “During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.”

The couple shares three other children, Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 4.

Vice President JD Vance Speaks About the Importance of Young People Becoming Parents

Continuing to speak at the March for Life rally, Vice President JD Vance spoke about how young people need to become parents.

“To our fellow Americans, we say, you’re never gonna find great meaning in a cubicle or in front of a computer screen,” he said. “But you will find great meaning if you dedicate yourself to the creation and sustenance of human life.”

He then said that the Trump administration is looking to make a “historic expansion” of the Mexico City Policy, which prevents foreign groups from receiving U.S. global health funding through providing or promoting abortions.

The vice president told the crowd that the policy’s expansion would “protect life.”

President Trump also spoke at the rally by declaring in a recorded video, “We’re bringing back faith in America. We’re bringing back God. We have stopped forced taxpayer funding of abortion at home and abroad.”



